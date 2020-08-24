Alison Sweeney Is Returning To ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Alison Sweeney is returning to Global’s “Days Of Our Lives”.

Sweeney’s much-loved character Sami Brady is set to make a comeback when the show resumes filming next month after being halted as of mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” “Days” executive producer Ken Corday told Deadline.

“Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Sweeney left the NBC show as a full-time cast member back in 2014 after 21 years. She’s been coming back on and off for various storylines since 2017.

The actress, who will be part of an emotional storyline centred upon family, is set to star on “Days” through most of 2021.

Production is expected to resume September 1.

“Days Of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on Global.