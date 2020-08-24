Usain Bolt Confirms He Has Been Tested For COVID-19

The world’s fastest man is in quarantine.

On Monday, the Jamaican radio station NNN World reported the news that retired sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Bolt did not confirm that he has been diagnosed, but told fans that he was tested on Saturday in order to travel for work.

Bolt added that he is experiencing no symptoms, but is isolating himself from friends and family while he awaits results.

He added to all his followers, “Be safe out there.”