Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 According To Jamaica’s Minister Of Health

The world’s fastest man has the coronavirus.

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World’ Production In Malta Halted Following Outbreak Of COVID-19 On The Island

Jamaica’s Minister of Health Christopher Tufton confirmed the news on Monday evening, according to CBS News, telling reporters, “It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I’m told by the authorities.”

The minister continued, “It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing.”

Earlier Monday, the Jamaican radio station NNN World reported the news that retired sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Bolt did not confirm that he has been diagnosed, but told fans that he was tested on Saturday in order to travel for work.

Bolt added that he is experiencing no symptoms, but is isolating himself from friends and family while he awaits results.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Say COVID-19 Pandemic Allowed Them To ‘Figure Out What Is Best For The Show’

He added to all his followers, “Be safe out there.”