Joan Collins Says She Was Yelled At By A Police Officer In Ikea Over Improper Mask

Joan Collins had a bit of a run-in with the police.

In a new article for the Spectator, the 87-year-old “Dynasty” star described being “yelled at” by an officer at an Ikea in London.

“On a shopping trip to Ikea I wore a new plastic face visor, which I had seen being worn by London hairdressers. As it’s less stifling than a ‘muzzle’ mask, I could breathe more easily,” she related. “However, an officious gendarme became deeply offended by it, and while I was mulling over the benefits of Ikea’s gravadlax vs its smoked salmon, he pounced.”

Collins went on, “Gesticulating in Gallic fashion, he yelled at me to put on a proper mask, because visors aren’t legal. Chastised, I slunk away, muttering an Anglo-Saxon expletive under my breath, which, as he glared at me, I feared he might have understood. I then tried wearing a clear plastic facemask, of the sort which all the staff at the Byblos were wearing, but although it was easier to speak and to be understood, it forced my face into a hideous rictus.”

The actress also said she has “lost six jobs” since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m in the same purgatory as most of my actor friends,” Collins said. “As my profession sinks deeper into the mire of recession, it’s quite depressing.”