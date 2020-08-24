Jerry Seinfeld Wants Everyone To Know New York Is Not ‘Dead’

New York is still vey much alive, according to Jerry Seinfeld.

On Monday, the comedian wrote a response in the New York Times to a recent viral opinion piece in the New York Post that had declared, “New York City is dead forever” due to the pandemic.

“But one thing I know for sure: The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, ‘Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!'” Seinfeld wrote. “Oh, shut up. Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side.”

Talking up his home city, Seinfeld continued, “Real, live, inspiring human energy exists when we coagulate together in crazy places like New York City. Feeling sorry for yourself because you can’t go to the theatre for a while is not the essential element of character that made New York the brilliant diamond of activity it will one day be again.”

Responding directly to the original article’s writer, Seinfeld said, “You say New York will not bounce back this time. You will not bounce back. In your enervated, pastel-filled new life in Florida. I hope you have a long, healthy run down there. I can’t think of a more fitting retribution for your fine article.”

He added, “We’re going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back. Because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it.”