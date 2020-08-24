Gabrielle Union Calls Her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit The ‘Hardest Part’ Of Her Time In The Industry: ‘It Was Really Brutal’

Gabrielle Union has spoken out about her “America’s Got Talent” exit once again, calling the “whole process brutal.”

The actress was speaking as part of the “Minding Her Business” panel for the 2020 American Black Film Festival, with her saying that the toughest part of her time in the industry was probably leaving the talent show.

“Probably the ‘AGT’ of it all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary,” she said, according to USA Today. “That would be probably the hardest part [of my time in the industry].”

Union also said other hard aspects of the show were “feeling like such a public flogging and just standing in my truth and standing on the side of employee rights and knowing there’s a better way of doing business.

“But that whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked,” the star, who has claimed she was fired as a judge on “AGT” because she complained of racism and other on-set issues, added.

Union and Julianne Hough were told last November that they wouldn’t be returning to “AGT”, while Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel would be.

Union also said in the discussion, which was moderated by Raymone Jackson, national diversity officer at Morgan Stanley, how through her production company and other business collaborations she now wants to provide a space that fills a void in the industry “where I feel like the voices of marginalized folks have not been traditionally centred or amplified.”

“We face a lot of rejection in this business,” she went on. “Anytime someone says yes to us you get so excited, because we don’t hear yes that often, and sometimes those yeses are masking a host of trouble and problematic behaviour. Perhaps you don’t want to be someone’s racial guinea pig.”