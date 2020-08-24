The ‘Karate Kid’ Legacy Continues In ‘Cobra Kai’ Netflix Trailer Featuring Season 3 Footage

“Cobra Kai” is back!

On Monday, after finding a new home at Netflix, the streaming service has premiered a trailer featuring the first footage from season 3 of the “Karate Kid” series spin-off.

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Talks Season 3 At Comic-Con

Seasons 1 and 2, which were previously available on YouTube Originals, premiere on Netflix this Friday, August 28.

“Mr. Miyagi treated me like a son,” Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso says in the season 3 footage. “He wouldn’t keep any secrets from me.”

“Are you sure about that?” another voice responds.

RELATED: Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘Would Be Interested In Exploring’ A ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot If It’s Like ‘Cobra Kai’

“Cobra Kai” picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in the original film. The series finds Daniel trying to maintain the balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, while facing off against old rivals.

The third season of “Cobra Kai” is set to debut in 2021.