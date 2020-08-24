Biopic ‘Black Days’ About The Life Of Chris Cornell On The Way

The story of Chris Cornell will be the basis for a movie.

Spin reported Monday that a biopic about the late Soundgarden frontman titled “Black Days” is on the way.

A website for the film teases “Walk the Line” actor John Holiday playing Cornell, and states that the film is “in production.”

According to Spin, the film will begin shooting Sept. 10, with casting still underway to fill a number of roles.

Cornell, an icon of the ’90s grunge movement, died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 52.