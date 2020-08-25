Wildlife Vet Dr. Gina Serna Talks Pablo Escobar’s Hippos And How Drug Lord Killed Her Father In Exclusive Look At ‘The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos’ Documentary

Wildlife vet Dr. Gina Serna speaks out about her experience with Pablo Escobar killing her father and the hippos he left behind after he was killed in an exclusive first look at the documentary “The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos”.

Notorious Colombian drug lord Escobar ended up leaving the country with African hippos after smuggling them in to join his growing collection of exotic animals at his $63 million estate outside Medellin.

Left to fend for themselves in the wake of Escobar’s death, these extremely dangerous beasts – responsible for more deaths in Africa than lions or crocodiles – broke out.

Today, breeding at twice their typical rate and with no natural predators keeping them in check, more than 60 roam the Colombian wilds, wreaking havoc in villages at night and threatening the ecosystem that feeds into the Magdalena River, Colombia’s main watershed.

RELATED: Pablo Escobar’s Brother Roberto Launched $50M GoFundMe To Impeach Donald Trump

Serna, tells ET Canada when asked what drove her to become a doctor to help her country and its ecosystem: “Since I was a child I’ve been obsessed with being in the company of animals. I even preferred playing with animals than with my cousins or friends.

“So when I had to decide what to study at university, it was obvious that I was either going to pursue a career as a veterinarian or a biologist. At the end of the day, a career as a veterinarian won because I’ve always enjoyed helping animals. I feel empathy and a strong connection with them.”

Dr. Gina as a young girl (in the purple shorts) in the ’80s at Pablo Escobar’s zoo, Hacienda Napoles

Serna continues, “When I was at the university I discovered that being a wildlife vet was the perfect combination of both worlds – helping wildlife animals and also helping to conserve the ecosystem. So I focused all my studies on Colombian wildlife animals and Colombian ecosystems protection. Life has given me the opportunity to work in a field I’m passionate about since I graduated from college. I love being a wildlife vet, I think it’s the coolest thing ever and I am one of them.”

Serna adds of how she dealt with her father’s death after he was killed by Escobar, who was shot and killed in 1993: “Like many people in Colombia in the ’80s, I lost my father because of the violence generated by drug cartels. It was a very difficult time for me, but my mother and my family were my support, and being together is the biggest treasure of my life. I miss him every day, but I know that he watches me and feels proud of who I am and what I do everyday.”

Serna confirms any “Canadians wanting to help” with her work in Colombia “can contact me via my work email hiposcolombia@gmail.com for more information.”

“The Hunt for Escobar’s Hippos” premieres Wednesday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel Canada.