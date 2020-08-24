Wiz Khalifa Launches Delivery-Only Restaurant Chain ‘HotBox By Wiz’

Wiz Khalifa is here to get you hotboxed.

On Monday, the rapper announced his new partnership with virtual restaurant brand curator Nextbite, launching a delivery-only restaurant chain he’s calling HotBox by Wiz.

According to Billboard, the online restaurant will offer a menu featuring some of Khalifa’s personal favourite dishes, including “Blazed Ends, crispy, savory burnt brisket ends smothered in a smoky-sweet BBQ sauce; Taylor Gang Turkey Burger, a juicy turkey patty with fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, creamy mayo and a side of Chip Hits, crispy house-made chips tossed in parmesan and lemon; Mac & Yellow, a gooey bowl of mac and cheese goodness with even more cheese on top; and the Mile High Dark Chocolate Brownie, a delectable dessert.”

HotBox will be open for orders soon in select cities — Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis, Houston, and New York. Fans can also go to the website to request the service come to their cities.