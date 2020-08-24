Paris Hilton On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Paris Hilton is worried about her former pal Britney Spears.

The “Simple Life” alum, 39, opened up about Spears and her ongoing conservatorship battle, which leaves her father Jamie Spears in charge of her personal and financial affairs.

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” Hilton during her profile with the Sunday Times.

She added, “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, following her high-profile breakdown.

According to ET, a hearing took place earlier this month leaving Jamie’s role in Britney’s conservatorship unchanged. The court docs say the temporary letters of conservatorship were extended through Feb. 1, 2021.