Natalia Dyer Asks The Media To Stop Oversexualizing Her ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars

Natalia Dyer is calling out the media for oversexualizing her young “Stranger Things” co-stars.

The actress, 25, who stars as Nancy Wheeler on the beloved Netflix series, told the Independent that she feels like her castmates’ big sister and must be protective.

“There are so many layers going on here. I generally feel like, to me, it’s oversexualizing them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teens,” Dyer said of her co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Finn Wolfhard, 17, Gaten Matarazzo, 17, Caleb McLaughlin, 18, and Noah Schnapp, 15.

She added, “They’re all great people and all having to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone – unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”

“It’s a very tricky and complex issue,” Dyer continued. “[It’s a] cultural issue, there must be a bigger concept behind it as to why. Just let people be the people that they are, without any judgment.”

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016.