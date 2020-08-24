Morgan Wallen Drops Bittersweet Music Video For ‘More Than My Hometown’

Morgan Wallen has just surprised fans with the music video for his fast-rising hit “More Than My Hometown”.

Co-written by Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak, the mid-tempo anthem sees the singer crooning over his love but comes to terms that her dreams are too big to stay in their small town.

The co-ordinating visuals, directed by Justin Clough, follows the small-town couple who struggle to hold on to their relationship because of the girl’s big-city aspirations.

Wallen portrays the role of the girl’s big brother and also the narrator, telling the story through his all-too-relatable lyrics while watching it unfold from the sidelines.

“I love you more than the feeling when the bass hits the hook/ When a guy gets the girl at the end of the book/ But baby this might be the last time I get to lay you down/ ‘Cause I can’t love you more than my hometown,” he sings in the chorus.

The new music video follows the release of Wallen’s “7 Summers”, giving fans another glimpse of his forthcoming second studio album.