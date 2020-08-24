Kevin Hart Throws Wife Eniko Parrish A Stunning ‘Boho Chic’ Baby Shower

Kevin Hart is the ultimate baby shower host.

The comedian, 41, and his wife Eniko Parrish are celebrating the upcoming arrival of their baby girl with a “boho chic” baby shower.

Both parents shared photos from the over-the-top event to their Instagram accounts showing off their outdoor gathering fit with an Airstream trailer completely decked out in pink flowers and plants.

Guests also were given the option to send their well-wishes with a drive-by amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eniko was glowing in a pink floor-length dress and flower crown while Kevin opted for a casual t-shirt and bright sneakers.

Kevin and Eniko already share son Kenzo Kash, 2. Kevin is also father to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12.