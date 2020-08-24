Queen Elizabeth Considering Options Of Where To Live In The Fall

As Queen Elizabeth resides at Balmoral Castle for the summer months, plans are being worked out for where she will return after her break.

Traditionally, the Queen returns to Buckingham Palace in the fall to resume royal duties but as the COVID-19 pandemic is still a worry, other plans could be in place.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, hasn’t resided at Buckingham Palace since March, the longest she has been away from the London base during her reign. Prince Phillip, 99, joined the Queen at Windsor Castle where they lived in a “bubble” with minimal staff to restrict the chance of getting sick.

A report from the Sunday Times suggests that the Queen won’t be back at Buckingham Palace “for the foreseeable future” as she continues to eye Windsor Castle as her home, but a spokesperson for the palace tells ET Canada that nothing is set in stone yet.

Windsor Castle

“That decisions of that nature will be taken in line with the relevant appropriate advice,” they said.

A palace source explained that the plans are “fluid” and that “nothing has been ruled out” as the pandemic is changing by the moment

As much as Queen Elizabeth is looking forward to getting back to engagements, safety for everyone involved comes first.

The Royal Family conducted engagements via video chat at the height of isolation but younger royals, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, and even Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, have started to take on in-person visits while maintaining proper physical distancing and wearing masks.