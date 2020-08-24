Eddie Vedder Shares A Special Memory With Chris Cornell’s Daughter Lily On ‘Mind Wide Open’

Eddie Vedder has always been in Lily Cornell’s life, even before she was born.

The Pearl Jam rocker, 55, joined Lily, the late Chris Cornell’s daughter, on her new mental health series “Mind Wide Open” and shared an emotional memory with her. Chris died in 2017 of suicide.

Bringing up the 1999 Roskilde Festival tragedy, where nine fans were killed in a stage crush, Vedder said he learned that Chris and his wife at the time, Susan Silver, had welcomed a daughter, Lily, only moments before hitting the stage.

“It’s interesting, Roskilde, where there was issues with weather and the crowd, and a horrific situation where lives were lost in front of the barricade… it’s crazy to talk to you about it, because right before we went on stage… we got the news that our great friends Chris and Susan had just had a child,” Vedder recalled. “And her name was Lily, and we kinda cried some tears of joy… This was I think less than 15 minutes before we were gonna go on.”

He added, “And then we went out with you on our minds, and we were feeling empowered and emotional… and 40 minutes into the show, these terrible events happened.”

Ahead of Vedder’s interview with Lily, the 20-year-old said, “I am thrilled that Ed offered to do ‘Mind Wide Open’. His and his family’s support around my series means so much to me. He has always been like an uncle to me and is one of the pillars of support in my life. I know how impactful his voice is to people around the world and I deeply appreciate everything he stands for, so I am really excited for others to watch and hear his insights.”

