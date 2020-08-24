Roger Goodell Admits NFL ‘Should Have Listened’ To Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is lamenting how the sports organization handled things when it came to Colin Kaepernick.

While being interviewed by Emmanuel Acho during his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” video series, the commissioner was asked what he would say in an apology to Kaepernick.

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: The National Anthem Protest- PT. 1 NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, & I discuss Colin Kaepernick & the protests during the national anthem that polarized America. pic.twitter.com/PcL02732ys — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 23, 2020

“Well, the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” he conceded.

Goodell also expressed regret that the NFL did not engage in dialogue with the former San Francisco 49er.

“We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did,” he said.

Noting that the protest Kaepernick started was not unpatriotic, Goodell continued, “They’re not disloyal. They’re not against our military. In fact, many of those guys were in the military and they’re a military family.”

“What they were trying to do is exercise their right to bring attention to something that needs to get fixed. And that misrepresentation of who they were and what they were doing was the thing that really gnawed at me.”

Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality back in 2016.

He has not returned to the football field since.

Goodell released a video apologizing for not doing more about systemic racism and inequality after George Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world earlier this year.