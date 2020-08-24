Keanu Reeves Admits He Would Love To Play Wolverine

Keanu Reeves has a few iconic movie roles under his belt, but there is one part he’d love to play.

The actor joined his “Bill & Ted Face The Music” co-star Alex Winter on SiriusXM’s “Virtual Town Hall” on Monday where they discussed dream movie roles.

For Reeves, it’s “X-Men”‘s Wolverine.

“I always wanted to play Wolverine,” he admitted. “I’m all good with it now.”

Adding, “Frank Miller’s Wolverine, for sure.”

Reeves also admitted that if he ever catches “Point Break” on the television, he’ll watch it. Reeves starred in the 1991 action-crime film alongside Patrick Swayze, Lori Petty and Gary Busey.

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” premieres August 28.