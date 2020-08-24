Ellen Pompeo Says Watching Herself Age On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is A ‘Motherf***er’

Ellen Pompeo is being brutally honest about what it’s like to watch yourself age on screen.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star joined Dax Shepard for a candid chat during on latest episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

After 16 seasons of playing Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama, Pompeo readily admitted that watching herself age from 33 to 50 on-screen is “not so fun.“

“You really see [the difference] because I’m in the same clothes [playing] the same character. So the way I see myself ageing — it’s a motherf**ker,” she explained.

Pompeo also discussed when she might be ready to walk away from the show, insisting that she doesn’t want to overstay her welcome.

“I do not want to be the grapes dying on the vine,” she joked.

“Certainly, to dip out sooner rather than later at this point… [and] leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal. I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. If I get too aggravated and am no longer grateful there, I should not be there.”

In a previous interview with the “Jemelle Hill is Unbothered” podcast, Pompeo opened up on her serious reasons for sticking with “Grey’s” for all these years.“You know, I made choices to stay on the show,” she began.

“For me, personally, a healthy home life was more important than career. I didn’t grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So the idea that I have this great husband and these three beautiful children [and] a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart,” said Pompeo, who shares three children with husband Chris Ivery.

“And so I made a decision to make money, and not chase creative acting roles, I don’t like chasing anything ever, and acting to me, in my experience, was a lot of chasing,” she continued.

“You’ve got to chase roles, you’ve got to beg for roles, you’ve got to convince people… and although I produce and it’s the same kind of thing, I think I still do it from a place of, I’m never that thirsty because I’m financially set,” added Pompeo, who went publicly revealed in 2018 that she was earning $20 million per year.