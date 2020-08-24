‘The Flash’ Showrunner Reveals How The Series Will Deal With Actor Hartley Sawyer’s Firing

It’s been three months since Hartley Sawyer’s firing and “The Flash” producers have a plan on how the series will address it.

Sawyer, who plays Ralph Dibny on the hit series, was fired in June after old racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced.

“We’re going to treat it like we would if we were writing a comic book graphic novel,” showrunner Eric Wallace told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re giving the Elongated Man a bit of a rest for a while. But we will leave the door open. Who knows what the future could bring. It is unknown.”

He added that they “don’t know when he will return, or in what form he will return.”

“Thank goodness, Ralph is a guy who can change faces and his appearance in many ways. Without giving any spoilers away, there are a couple of ways that we can have Elongated Man still appear in at least one episode this season to wrap that storyline up, that gets us what we need and still allows fans to say goodbye to the character, at least for the indefinite future,” Wallace continued. “I guess technically it would be a recasting, but the character won’t be a big part of season 7.”

Sawyer’s tweets have since been deleted.

“The Flash” is expected to return for season seven in 2021.