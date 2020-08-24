The Oppenheim Group Responds To Rumours That ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Aren’t Actually Licensed Agents

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are assuring “Selling Sunset” fans that all the stars are licensed real estate agents.

The owners of The Oppenheim Group, the infamous brokerage highlighted in the hit Netflix reality series, defended their agents/stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portraz, Maya Vander and Amanza Smith.

“Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show. Amanza worked with us as a designer and has been a close friend of Mary’s and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practising agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming ‘Selling Sunset’. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018,” Oppenheim said in a statement obtained by People magazine.

He added, “Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts. Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents.”

Many fans, including Chrissy Teigen, questioned whether the stars were legit agents.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Season three of “Selling Sunset” is now streaming on Netflix.