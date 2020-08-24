A Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Series Is In Development

“The Powerpuff Girls” has become the latest animation to be given the live-action treatment.

A brand new remake of the popular Cartoon Network show will see Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup transform from cute cartoon superheroes into real-life twenty-somethings who have fully moved on from the heroics of their childhoods.

The original series, which ran from 1998-2005, followed a trio of 5-year-old girls who were created when a professor combined sugar, spice, everything nice and the mysterious Chemical X.

The team was regularly called upon by the mayor of Townsville to protect citizens from evil villains.