A Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Series Is In Development

“The Powerpuff Girls” has become the latest animation to be given the live-action treatment.
A brand new remake of the popular Cartoon Network show will see Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup transform from cute cartoon superheroes into real-life twenty-somethings who have fully moved on from the heroics of their childhoods.
The original series, which ran from 1998-2005, followed a trio of 5-year-old girls who were created when a professor combined sugar, spice, everything nice and the mysterious Chemical X.
The team was regularly called upon by the mayor of Townsville to protect citizens from evil villains.
According to EW, the new series will be written and executive produced by Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and Heather Regnier (“Veronica Mars”).
The logline for the new show states: “The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”