A Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Series Is In Development

By Sarah Curran.

The Powerpuff Girls
The Powerpuff Girls — Youtube/Cartoon Network

“The Powerpuff Girls” has become the latest animation to be given the live-action treatment.

RELATED: Surprising Remakes And Reboots In The Works

A brand new remake of the popular Cartoon Network show will see Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup transform from cute cartoon superheroes into real-life twenty-somethings who have fully moved on from the heroics of their childhoods.

The original series, which ran from 1998-2005, followed a trio of 5-year-old girls who were created when a professor combined sugar, spice, everything nice and the mysterious Chemical X.

The team was regularly called upon by the mayor of Townsville to protect citizens from evil villains.

RELATED: Zac Efron To Star In ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Remake

According to EW, the new series will be written and executive produced by Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and Heather Regnier (“Veronica Mars”).

The logline for the new show states: “The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

RELATED: Jude Law In Talks To Play Captain Hook In Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’ Live-Action Remake

Click to View Gallery

The Surprising Voices Behind Your Favourite Cartoon Characters
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP