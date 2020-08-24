‘The Real’ Names Garcelle Beauvais As Newest Co-Host

“The Real” has found their new co-host.

After Tamera Mowry-Housely exited the daytime talk show, a replacement for the show’s seventh season was needed.

On Monday, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais was named, reports Variety.

We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce Garcelle Beauvais as our newest host! Season seven of The Real returns LIVE Monday September 21st! Trust us, you don’t want to miss it! 📸: @ryanwestphoto pic.twitter.com/gE8HZ3gyiw — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) August 24, 2020

Beauvais was the first Black cast member of the reality show in 2010 and also appeared on “NYPD”, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Jamie Foxx Show”.

She joins Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,’” Beauvais said. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”

“We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table,” said executive producer Rachel Miskowiec in a statement to ET Canada. “Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin!”

“The Real” returns on Sept. 21.