Megan Fox Discusses The Side-Effect Of Being In The Public Eye And How ‘Negativity Can Influence’ You

Megan Fox is opening up about what it is like to receive criticism while in the spotlight.

While on location shooting her upcoming project “Rogue”, she caught one of her previous roles on television and realized that the criticism she received for the part was not just.

“I started getting really angry,” Fox told Refinery 29. “I was like, F**k that, why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s**t at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led to this realization that I’d been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life.”

Fox admitted that she did suffer from the “bandwagon of absolute toxicity being spewed at me for years” but has grown from the experience.

“Why did I let myself get s**t on for something I knew wasn’t true? Why did I succumb to that?” she added. “When you tell someone that they’re not good at something or that they’re deficient, they can absorb that and it can become their reality, and create a life that reflects that negative s**t that you spoke about them!”

Fox also addressed online comments from trolls and others.

“We have to be careful with our words—they’re powerful. That’s something I wish most people would understand. We live in a culture where it’s a game to be the most hateful to get the most attention. It’s not funny,” she said. “You’re speaking words over real people, who are permeable, who have hearts. Your negativity can influence them. Especially the sensitive ones! I’ll call myself one of them. We’re the ones who are influenced by your negativity because we’re so open. I’m not closed off. Those things affect me really deeply.”

She also recommended advice to those breaking into the industry, whether it be as an actress or an influencer.

“You have to be removed to a certain degree,” Fox said. “You cannot be on social media all the time, checking your likes and your comments. You have to trust in what you’re doing, and in your purpose, and move forward. You cannot be scrolling and go, Oh, people don’t like this, or, They don’t like this hair colour, and then mould yourself to fit what a small group of people who have ever-changing opinions think about you. Don’t let that s**t guide you. That’s not a north star. That’s the devil.”