Joaquin Phoenix Calls On People To Go Vegan In Video Condemning Cruelty To Chickens

Joaquin Phoenix is once again standing up against animal suffering.
The “Joker” star shined a spotlight on the cruel treatment of chickens who are raised for their eggs in a new video created by PETA.
The video also sees the actor calling on animal-lovers to go vegan and “change the world from your kitchen.”
“There’s so much pain in the world that we are powerless over, but being party to animal suffering is not one of them,” said Phoenix in the clip.
The harrowing video includes footage that was filmed at egg facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and around the world.
“It’s easy to escape personal responsibility by actively avoiding the truth,” he continued.
“But I hope you will join me in rejecting animal cruelty,” added Phoenix, calling on viewers to quit eating meat and instead enjoy a vegan lifestyle.
The Oscar-winner recently attended a vigil for a Canadian animal rights activist who lost her life while giving comfort to some animals in their final moments.
