Joaquin Phoenix Calls On People To Go Vegan In Video Condemning Cruelty To Chickens

Joaquin Phoenix is once again standing up against animal suffering.

The “Joker” star shined a spotlight on the cruel treatment of chickens who are raised for their eggs in a new video created by PETA.

The video also sees the actor calling on animal-lovers to go vegan and “change the world from your kitchen.”