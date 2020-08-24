‘Selling Sunset’’s Mary Fitzgerald Says Chrishell Stause Handled Justin Hartley Split ‘Like A Champ’

Mary Fitzgerald is applauding her “Selling Sunset” co-star Chrishell Stause for how well she dealt with her separation from Justin Hartley.

The “This Is Us” actor Hartley filed for divorce in Los Angeles just before last Thanksgiving, putting an end to his two-year-long marriage to Stause.

“Chrishell was blindsided and she was put in a very difficult position and she chose to share it with everybody because it is a reality show and it, you know, follows our lives,” said Fitzgerald in an interview with Us Weekly.

“So I thought she was extremely strong and she was vulnerable to everything. I thought, I thought she handled it like a champ.”

The Oppenheim Group realtor insists that Stause never bad-mouthed her ex, instead choosing to take the high road and focus on the positive things in life.

“She took very little time off. I know she was just heartbroken, but she was always positive,” Fitzgerald continued. “She never talked bad about him. She never did anything. I think she couldn’t have handled it [better]. She never played the victim ever. I think she always finds the good in everything.”

The “Selling Sunset” star also discussed the possibility of a fourth season of the hugely popular show.

“We don’t know for sure if we get season 4 yet,” she shared.

“We should find out really soon. I am very [certain we will], because it’s done so well. We still know when we would start, [but] we don’t have the official [date],” Fitzgerald added.

