‘DWTS’ Season 29 Rumoured Cast Includes Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause

“Dancing With The Stars” is heading into season 29 with a new host but the stars making up the cast are still up in the air.

While only “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe is confirmed, the others competing for the mirrorball trophy will be announced on Sept. 2.

A source close to the show tells E!News that Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and AJ McLean are in talks and close to being confirmed.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Artem Chigvintsev Officially Returning As A Pro For Season 29

While, Dr. Anthony Fauci was offered a spot, he turned it down.

Season 29 will be heading into a “new creative direction” as Tyra Banks takes over as host from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She will also act as executive producer.

The “so next level” season will include pros Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov and Britt Stewart–the first Black female pro on the show.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Teases New Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘It’s Going To Be So Next Level’

The full cast is set to be announced on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 2.

“DWTS” will premiere on Sept. 14 and 8 p.m. on ABC.