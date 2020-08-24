Denise Richards And Her Husband Leave Kids To ‘Reconnect’ In Hotel For One Weekend A Month

Denise Richards has revealed the secret behind her happy marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up on how she and husband Aaron Phypers leave the kids at home for one weekend a month to allow them to spend some quality time together.

Richards shared the details of her monthly getaways during an interview on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show“.

“In normal circumstances, my husband and I, we take one weekend a month, we go to a hotel, where it’s just us,” she said.

“We don’t feel guilty about it and we have our adult time and I think it’s a very important thing for any couple to [know] it’s OK to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of.”

The couple, who have been married since 2018, employ the help of a nanny to take care of the kids while they’re away.

Richards shares daughters Sam, 16, and Lola Rose, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. She and Phypers also share adopted daughter Eloise Joni, 9.

The “RHOBH” cast member said that her “love for children” was the inspiration behind “Quantum Reach” – the charity she shares with her husband.

“We decided together to form a foundation for our love of animals and children and it’s Quantum Reach – research education for animal and children health,” she added.

Brandi Glanville recently dropped a bombshell when she alleged that she and her co-star Richards had engaged in intimate relations.

Richards continues to deny all claims.