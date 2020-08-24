Chrissy Teigen Takes Homeschooling To The Next Level And Offers To Buy Supplies For Teachers

Chrissy Teigen makes learning fun!

While many schools are gearing up to reopen after being shut during the height of the pandemic, not all schools are and not all parents are ready to send their kids back.

Chrissy Teigen is getting ready to teach her children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, while admitting she “really [has] always wanted to be a teacher.”

In a collection of photos on Twitter, the Cravings author showed off the classroom complete with a children size table, building blocks, costumes, a play kitchen and, in a nod to dad John Legend, musical instruments.

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

The class also included much more bulletin board paper than Teigen was expecting, along with cubbies.

But not only is Teigen setting up her own classroom, she also offered to help teachers “in need of supplies for the upcoming school year.”

She asked teachers to provide her with the Amazon wishlists to which she then started to fulfil.