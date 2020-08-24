Jennifer Garner Accidentally Films Her Emotional Reaction To ‘The Office’ Finale In Slow Motion

Jennifer Garner has been catching up on “The Office” and she is not okay.

The actress shared her reaction to the show’s finale, but hilariously, didn’t realize she was doing it in slow motion.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” Garner wrote in the caption. “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.”

RELATED: Brian Baumgartner Pitched A Romance For Kevin To ‘The Office’ Writers

“Oh, bless your heart. Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower,” Garner said narrating the clip.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Superfan Jennifer Garner Hosts A Virtual Cast Reunion

“When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. 🙈👵🏼😬♥️♥️♥️,” she added in the caption.