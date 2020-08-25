‘The Office’ Cast React To Jennifer Garner Accidentally Filming Her Slo-Mo Emotional Response To The Series Finale

Jennifer Garner has been catching up on “The Office” and she is not okay.

The actress shared her reaction to the show’s finale, but hilariously, didn’t realize she was doing it in slow motion.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” Garner wrote in the caption. “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.”

“Oh, bless your heart. Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower,” Garner said narrating the clip.

“When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. 🙈👵🏼😬♥️♥️♥️,” she added in the caption.

In the comments on her post, a number of “The Office” cast members reacted, including Jenna Fischer, who wrote, “This is the sweetest and most wonderful post! Sending you lots of love. And if you want to start over, @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments.”

Angela Kinsey added, “Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too! 😘❤️ 🤗”

Finally, Mindy Kaling responded with a heart emoji.