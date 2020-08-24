‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush Reveals Baby Girl Has Had Her Foot Amputated

Brown Brush took to Instagram to reveal that her 1-year-old daughter, Evangalynn “Evie” Kodi , has had her foot amputated.

“Sister Wives” star Maddie Brown Brush has given fans an update on her baby girl’s health.

Little Evie has been diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, a very rare genetic disorder affecting bone formation in utero.

Posting a photo with Evie from the hospital, Brown Brush explained, “Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday. Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.”

When Evie arrived on Aug. 20, 2019, the reality star and her husband Caleb Brush quickly noticed the newborn was missing a thumb and a toe, and one leg was short a fibula (i.e., a calf bone) and had a bowed tibia (shinbone).

In addition, two of their little girl’s fingers were merged together.

“We were shocked,” said Brown Brush, who is also the mother of son Axel James, 2. “I was just sitting there trying to comprehend what’s going on, having just had a baby as they are bringing in all these specialists. I was freaking out.”