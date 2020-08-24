Michael Douglas Says Video Footage Of Police Brutality Makes Incidents Impossible To Ignore

Michael Douglas is having his say on police brutality and racial injustice.

The actor, 75, has said that recent video footage of incidents involving police brutality against Black people makes the situation “much clearer” than ever before.

The comments come amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot an apparently unarmed Black man multiple times in the back, according to the state governor, prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

Jacob Blake was hospitalized and is currently in serious condition.

“In all the situations where we have had video presence, the questions become much clearer than they were before. So I hope for that matter alone, and it’s reached this point, where people cannot argue with what they’re seeing,” said Douglas.

“It is the camera. It is the fact that transparency has come through us being able to see these situations,” he continued.

Speaking during his recorded Liberatum conversation, he went on: ‘It’s not a racial issue i.e. black versus white. It’s black and white. It’s a political issue now much more than ever was before. And I really strongly believe that we have a real opportunity here to make a larger jump in our racial division.”

The “Fatal Attraction” actor also spoke about how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected minority communities.

He added, ‘When you start seeing the proportion of black and brown people who have been kicked down and knocked down by this COVID next to white people, you understand why. Especially in New York, you understand the housing situation, how people are focused into small groups and it’s much more likely to get the disease.”

On Friday, global cultural diplomacy organization Liberatum launched a new digital series called “Lifesaving Conversations.” Each episode will be hosted by a different Hollywood heavyweight and focus on a tough topic like racial justice, forced displacement and mental health.

Other celebrity participants include Zoe Saldana, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jeremy Pope, Chika, photojournalist Steve McCurry, Daniela Mercury, Rossy de Palma, Cauã Reymond, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar and Lee Daniels.