Bette Midler, Trevor Noah And More Stars React After Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech

By Sarah Curran.

Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle — (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Celebrities couldn’t wait to share their reactions after Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech on Monday.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Says Donald Trump Is ‘Acting Like A Fool’ About The Pandemic

Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., spoke from the Mellon Auditorium during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The reason why the former attorney has been getting so much attention might be something to do with how loudly she delivered her words.

Since seeing footage of the speech, stars have been taking to Twitter to share mostly confused and bewildered comments.

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals Villain Inspired By Donald Trump

Bette Midler joked that Guilfoyle delivered her speech in “all caps” to make her father-in-law happy.

Trevor Noah also mocked the forceful speech.

Country singer Maren Morris thought that the speech was a skit from “Saturday Night Live”.

Meanwhile, Bryan Greenberg commented:

Alyssa Milano said:

And Debra Messing added:

RELATED: All Of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Best Digs At Donald Trump While Hosting The DNC

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP