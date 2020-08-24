Bette Midler, Trevor Noah And More Stars React After Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech

Celebrities couldn’t wait to share their reactions after Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech on Monday.

Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., spoke from the Mellon Auditorium during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The reason why the former attorney has been getting so much attention might be something to do with how loudly she delivered her words.

This sounds like a serious (taped) threat, shouted at a (nonexistent) crowd…. pic.twitter.com/mZ29qvYygk — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) August 25, 2020

Since seeing footage of the speech, stars have been taking to Twitter to share mostly confused and bewildered comments.

Bette Midler joked that Guilfoyle delivered her speech in “all caps” to make her father-in-law happy.

Kimberly Guilfoyle knows her future father-in-law loves all caps, so that’s how she did her speech. “DO YOU LIKE ME NEW DADDY???” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Trevor Noah also mocked the forceful speech.

Country singer Maren Morris thought that the speech was a skit from “Saturday Night Live”.

This is not SNL? — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Bryan Greenberg commented:

Alyssa Milano said:

And Debra Messing added:

.@kimguilfoyle, in a extremist blood-and-soil screed, slams “cosmopolitan elites.” This has long been an anti-Semitic code. Thanks for making it obvious. #TrumpChaos #RepublicanConvention #Unhinged — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 25, 2020

