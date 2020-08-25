Drake Shows Off His Huge Kobe Bryant Sneaker Collection To Mark Late Star’s Birthday

Drake showed off his huge Kobe Bryant shoe collection on what would have been the late basketball star’s birthday.

The singer shared a video seemingly filmed in his Toronto mansion of his Bryant sneaker collection, alongside the words “Kobe Day”; Bryant would have turned 42 on August 23.

The collection included his Kobe 5 Preludes, worth around $1,600, as well as multiple versions of the Kobe 8s.

Drake showing off his Kobe collection 👟 🐍 (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/StVln6kDTw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 24, 2020

A huge Bryant fan Drake also paid tribute to the L.A. Lakers legend by having a No. 8 and No. 24 in his home basketball court, as previously seen in a social media clip.

Drake really put up Kobe numbers in his in home basketball court… 8 | 24 💜💛 Kobe legacy forever 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UsPfudUg0R — (Raquel) KOBE 🖤🐍 (@SOULbeautifulme) March 17, 2020

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers died in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa also shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram to mark the sportsman’s birthday.

“I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare,” Vanessa, who is also mom to 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka and one-year-old Capri, shared. “I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me.”