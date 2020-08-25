‘Fringe’ Actress Jasika Nicole Looks Back On ‘Tasteless, Racist’ Running Joke About Her Character’s Name

By Corey Atad.

Jasika Nicole. Photo: Michael Lavine / 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Everett Collection / CP Images
Jasika Nicole. Photo: Michael Lavine / 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Everett Collection / CP Images

Jasika Nicole has some complicated feelings about her role on “Fringe”.

The actress, who played Astrid on the sci-fi series from 2008 to 2013, addressed a running joke on the show that she felt was “tasteless,” “bullying,” and “racist.”

RELATED: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks Racism, ‘The Matrix 4’ And More

For the entire run of the show, the character Astrid enjoyed a loving relationship with Walter, played by actor John Noble. But despite the two characters’ congeniality, Walter was never able to get Astrid’s name right.

Nicole also shared details about her experience on the set, including how she did not get the same perks as her other co-stars like getting rides to work, while a producer allegedly lied to her about the inequity.

The actress also noted that certain directors on the show refused to get her real-life name right, getting support from co-star Joshua Jackson.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Talks Racism While On The ‘W Magazine’ Cover

Later, Nicole thanked followers for listening to her experience and apologized for missing that the running joke about Astrid’s name had racist connotations.

Since starring on “Fringe”, Nicole has starred in series such as “Scandal”, “Underground”, and “The Good Doctor”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP