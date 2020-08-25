‘Fringe’ Actress Jasika Nicole Looks Back On ‘Tasteless, Racist’ Running Joke About Her Character’s Name

Jasika Nicole has some complicated feelings about her role on “Fringe”.

The actress, who played Astrid on the sci-fi series from 2008 to 2013, addressed a running joke on the show that she felt was “tasteless,” “bullying,” and “racist.”

For the entire run of the show, the character Astrid enjoyed a loving relationship with Walter, played by actor John Noble. But despite the two characters’ congeniality, Walter was never able to get Astrid’s name right.

I was very clear in my tweet that I never blamed John noble for the joke- he was merely delivering the lines that were written for him. It actually took me a while to even recognize how upset the joke made me. Spending a lifetime of trying to fit in and laugh WITH the white… — Jasika Nicole (@TheJasikaNicole) August 23, 2020

Nicole also shared details about her experience on the set, including how she did not get the same perks as her other co-stars like getting rides to work, while a producer allegedly lied to her about the inequity.

not be getting rides to work (customary for series regulars) even though all 6 of my other cast members were getting picked up. Producer told me I was wrong, they weren’t getting rides, even though I would watch cast exit the transpo van each morning. Thought I was losing my… — Jasika Nicole (@TheJasikaNicole) August 23, 2020

producer got fired and I started getting rides to work like everyone else, but it just set the stage for being treated differently than everyone else. We had directors (plural) who refused to get my name right. One insisted on referring to me as “you”, “that one” and pointing.. — Jasika Nicole (@TheJasikaNicole) August 23, 2020

The actress also noted that certain directors on the show refused to get her real-life name right, getting support from co-star Joshua Jackson.

the director would pay attention to HIM, might show me some respect that way. josh was trying to use his power/clout for good. Still didn’t work tho. 5 seasons. No, I never said anything about the joke back then cause I didn’t feel valued enough to think anyone would care. — Jasika Nicole (@TheJasikaNicole) August 23, 2020

less tenuous and he felt more rooted to the present and the ppl in his life. At some point the joke turned away from him being incapable of remembering astrids name to him being fully aware of who she is and just teasing her for fun. THAT part became bullying and racist. — Jasika Nicole (@TheJasikaNicole) August 23, 2020

Later, Nicole thanked followers for listening to her experience and apologized for missing that the running joke about Astrid’s name had racist connotations.

Best thing has been reading ppl’s comments who were unaware the name joke might be racist, who then apologized for missing it and thanked me for sharing my experience so they could learn from it. We don’t want to start drama. We just want to be heard. Thanks for listening ♥️ — Jasika Nicole (@TheJasikaNicole) August 23, 2020

Since starring on “Fringe”, Nicole has starred in series such as “Scandal”, “Underground”, and “The Good Doctor”.