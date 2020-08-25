James Corden Gets The Ultimate Birthday Surprise From His ‘Late Late Show’ Colleagues

James Corden got a number of birthday surprises on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

The talk-show host turned 42 on Saturday, and the team first brought him out a cake, before revealing the real gift.

As the cake was wheeled out, Corden was told “don’t blow out the candles!” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: James Corden Joins David Beckham For A Brutal Workout In Hilarious ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

The star was then surprised with a brand-new desk, featuring a hibachi grill so he could cook a special birthday dinner for everyone, seeing as they couldn’t all go out together.

Corden said, “This is so ridiculous!” while putting on his chef’s hat.

RELATED: Watch James Corden’s Parents React To The ‘WAP’ Video

After trying to sling food across the room into his social distancing colleagues’ mouths, Corden joked: “You know what I think?” while trying to catch a shrimp in his hat.

“John Oliver should do this more. I think when John Oliver’s really unpacking like, some real deep injustice, it would really help if he was just tossing shrimp into a hat.”

See more in the clip above.