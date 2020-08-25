‘Vogue’ September Issue Covers Inspire ‘Hope’ With Special Paintings

Having paintings on the cover of Vogue is a rarity.

Since the magazine was founded, artists like Salvador Dalí, Giorgio de Chirico, Marie Laurencin, and John Currin have been given the task.

Now, for the 2020 September issue, Vogue has commissioned two artists, Kerry James Marshall and Jordan Casteel, to paint separate covers. Each was given complete freedom to decide the style and subject of their cover, so long as they featured a dress by one of four designers.

Marshall chose to paint a fictional woman, wearing a formal evening dress by Off-White.

“[Their skin is so dark that it is] at the edge of visibility,” he said of his fictional subject. “But if you’re going to be at the edge of visibility, you’ve gotta put all the information in there. The reality is that, even when the lights are off, everything that was in the world is still there. You have to put it in there so that if people actually look hard, they can see it. The point is to show that blackness is rich and complex, within the blackness alone.

“I’m trying to build into her expression that she’s not dependent on the gaze of the spectator. ‘I’m here and you can see me, but I’m not here for you.’ That’s a critical element. The great word, ultimately, is going to be ‘self-possessed.’ That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Casteel chose to paint a portrait of Canadian fashion designer Aurora James.

“I believe that what Aurora is doing is hugely important in creating the long-term change that Black people deserve and this country owes us. I see her as a light in a lot of darkness and a potential for hope, a representative of change across all creative industries,” the artist said.

Explaining how she tried to embody “hope” in her painting, Casteel said, “I think of the sky as being full of endless possibilities. A lot of hope lies within that. The two birds next to her are a moment where I think of flight—the opportunity to move into new spaces. Most of the windows have the same blue that is in the sky. I like the idea that the hope of the sky came inside this urban building-scape, that whoever occupies that space within is also seeing the sky.”

She continued, “I think about her foot being pressed against the ground. I purposely chose this active foot that feels like it’s propelling her upwards into the world above her—she’s stepping into the space of real possibility. Those are some of the things I thought about in making this portrait as it relates to hope and all the things that can exist beyond where we are right now. To create a better future, not only for ourselves but for those we love and those who will come after us.”