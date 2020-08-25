Akon Reveals Reason He Turned Down The Chance To Sign Drake

Akon revealed he turned down the chance to sign Drake in the very early stages of the Canadian rapper’s career.

Akon, who previously signed Lady Gaga, told VladTV in a new interview that he thought Drake “sounded like Eminem” when he was sent his demo.

“[Canadian rapper] Kardinal Offishall brought him to me back in like 2005, I think it was,” he explained. “Or was it ’04? It was right before ‘Best I Ever Had’ blew up because it was like more mixtape-ish.”

“And at the time, believe it or not, Drake sounded more like Eminem. With that demo that I heard? He was sounding more like Em. But I think that was around the time when… That’s every artist developing. You can see the difference between that demo and ‘Best I Ever Had’. It was completely different.”

Akon added: “That’s when Kardi was like, ‘N***a, I told you this n***a was [gonna] be the s**t.’ I said, ‘Well s**t, reach out!’ He said you can but the lowest bid right now is a million.’ I said, ‘S**t, I ain’t got a million dollars.’”

He also said “Drake is worth every single f**king penny,” continuing: “That motherf**ker’s genius, bro.”

Drake released his breakout track “Best I Ever Had” back in 2009, and now has an estimated net worth $150 million.