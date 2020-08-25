Matthew Perry Puts Scenic Malibu Beach House On The Market For Nearly $15 Million

Matthew Perry is looking to part ways with his ultra-lux beach house.

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Hawaii Vacation Home Sits On Edge Of Waterfall

Perry, 51, has put his Malibu bachelor pad on the market for a whopping $14.95 million. He purchased the property in 2011 off-the-market for $12 million. He also has his Century City, California, property up for sale.

Photo: Redfin

The 5,500-square-foot property sits within a securely gated area on an upscale Malibu street. The scenic home boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The open format has a cabin feel with its hardwood floors, wooden ceilings, and exposed beams.

Photo: Redfin

Additional amenities include a 10-person screening room, ping-pong table, a small spa on a wooden deck, and views of the ocean.

RELATED: Property Brothers Dish On ‘Brother vs. Brother’ Showdown

Photo: Redfin

Perry recently slashed the price of his Century City condo from $35 million to $27 million after nearly one year on the market.

Photo: Redfin

Photo: Redfin