TIFF Unveils More Films, Including David Oyelowo’s Directorial Debut, In Conversation With Halle Berry, Saoirse Ronan, More

The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival has revealed an additional selection of films and its annual “In Conversation” roster.

The 45th edition of TIFF will feature a hybrid of in-person and virtual screenings and events, including the festival’s annual “In Conversation” series, featuring talks with notable filmmakers and stars. This year’s participants include Halle Berry, who makes her directorial debut with “Bruised”, “Ammonite” star Saoirse Ronan, director Ava DuVernay, French director Claire Denis with “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, filmmaker Barry Levinson paired with Denzel Washington, and Club Quarantine founder D-Nice with music video director Anthony Mandler.

RELATED: TIFF 2020 Opener David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Gets New Trailer

Among the newly announced film titles are David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut “The Water Man”. The “Selma” actor stars alongside Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, and Alfred Molina in the family-friendly tale about a boy who seeks out a mythical creature to cure his ill mother. Also announced is a new film from the animators of the Oscar-nominated “Song Of the Sea” and “The Secret Of Kells”, as well as “The Boy From Medellin” featuring Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin.

RELATED: TIFF Announces Venue, Pricing Details In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

TIFF will celebrate Black Lives Matter with the return of the Planet Africa 25 program with a series of films dedicated to cinema from Africa and the African diaspora. Program selections include “Akilla’s Escape”, a crime-noir from renowned Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer, the wrongful conviction documentary “40 Years A Prisoner”, and “The Way I See It”, a look at the presidencies of Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan through the lens of photographer Pete Souza.

The 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10–19, 2020.