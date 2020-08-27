Aaron Goodvin Debuts Heartwarming ‘Every Time You Take Your Time’ Music Video Starring His Wife

Canada’s own Aaron Goodvin is melting hearts with his brand-new music video.

The country singer puts his wife Victoria at the centre of the romantic visuals for his ballad “Every Time You Take Your Time”, premiering exclusively with ET Canada.

RELATED: Aaron Goodvin Looks Back On The ‘Good Ol’ Bad Days’ In New Video

Featured on his sophomore album V, which is named after his wife, Goodvin tells us the video was “the perfect time to give her the spotlight.”

“V is my best friend so it was a blast,” says the singer of making the video. “Being on the set with her was just like hanging out at the house with her, although it was a little strange that she got all dressed up and we had no place to go – thanks to COVID!”

Victoria, who is the inspiration for so many of Goodvin’s songs, was also featured in his “Woman in Love” video, which was shot at their wedding.

“She took her first star-turn as my beautiful bride,” gushes Goodvin. “She also made a cameo in my last video, ‘Good Ol’ Bad Days’, and we had a lot of fun shooting that one as well.”

RELATED: Country Singer Aaron Goodvin Covers Keith Urban’s ‘But For The Grace Of God’

The singer tells us “Every Time You Take Your Time” “was definitely inspired by V, as many of my songs are, and the lyrics pretty well lay that out.”

“When you get that sweet look in your eyes / The world stops turnin’ on a dime / You mess up this old heart of mine / Every time you take your time,” he sings in the mid-tempo track.

Goodvin is up for two CCMA Awards: Songwriter of the Year for “Good Ol’ Bad Days” and Interactive Artist Of The Year.

I started going to the CCMAs about 15 years ago and I’ve watched so many of my heroes stand up at that podium, so it’s a huge honour,” says Goodvin. “I’m always so blown away when I find out I’m up for a CCMA Award. I’m really grateful to be recognized for doing what I love to do, too.”

Fans can watch the new music video for “Every Time You Take Your Time” above.