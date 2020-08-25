‘The Color Purple’ Musical Being Turned Into Film From ‘Black Is King’ Director Blitz Bazawule

“The Color Purple” is heading back to the big screen in bold way.

According to Deadline, “Black Is King” co-director Blitz Bazawule has been tapped to direct a new adaptation of the Alice Walker novel, this time based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

The film is being produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, who picked Bazawule after seeing his film “The Burial of Kojo”.

“We were all blown away by Blitz’s unique vision as a director and look forward to seeing how he brings the next evolution of this beloved story to life,” Winfrey said.

Along with being a director, the Ghanaian filmmaker also works as a composer and musician with four studio albums under his belt.

His work on Beyoncé’s “Lion King”-tied visual album also showed his facility for working on a musical film.

The Color Purple was previously adapted for the big screen by Spielberg in 1985, going on to net 11 Oscar nominations.

The film starred Whoopi Goldberg in her first mainstream movie, as Celie, a young Black woman growing up in early 20th-century rural Georgia, facing challenges of racism, misogyny, and more.

Winfrey also starred in the film in her feature debut; the role earned her a Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. Danny Glover, Rae Dawn Chong, and Laurence Fishburne also starred.

The Broadway musical features a book by Marsha Norman and music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.