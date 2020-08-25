Trevor Noah Says Donald Trump Is Like ‘So Many African Dictators’

Trevor Noah has deja vu when he observes Donald Trump’s presidency.

Noah took over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart in 2015. The South African-born comedian saw red flags with Trump from the moment Trump’s campaign revved up.

“I told people five years ago, ‘Wait until he’s telling you that you don’t need to have an election.’ And people were like, ‘This is America. It can’t happen. We got checks and balances.’ Please understand: We all have checks and balances in our countries,” Noah tells Variety.

“Contrary to popular belief, Africa is not made up of savages. We do know how to write laws,” he assures. “But what we have learned is that the right leaders at the right times can step in and use those laws in a very dangerous manner.”

Noah has slotted comfortably into his role as the “Daily Show” lead. He admits the start of his run was turbulent but has now learned how to apply his roots to commentary on U.S. politics.

“I realized no, a global perspective is not talking about what’s happening around the globe,” Noah explains. “It’s being shaped by the idea that we live together on the globe.”

“I realized that I can talk about Donald Trump,” he adds. “And I can explain to you why this man is like so many African dictators we’ve seen.”

Noah, 36, also touched on the death of George Floyd and the continued Black Lives Matter movement: “I was glad that we weren’t on the air. I couldn’t speak. I had to listen.”

Noah has been sporting many black hoodies since the murder of Floyd.

“I wore a black hoodie for a while,” the comedian shares. “Not to build it up, but I just — I didn’t feel like colour, you know? Every day, when I walked into the closet, it didn’t feel like a purple day; it didn’t feel like a green day; it didn’t feel like a red day. It felt like a black day.”

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o spoke with the publication, celebrating Noah’s impact on U.S. culture.

“Trevor is and has always been a kind of outsider-insider, even growing up in South Africa,” Nyong’o shares. “He brings his African perspective with him and makes it less esoteric and exotic to an American audience.”

“Sometimes it helps to see yourself from the viewpoint of someone outside of your context,” she concludes. “The U.S. does not get a lot of that opportunity because of how dominant U.S. culture is in the rest of the world.”