YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dies At Age 19, Camryn Clifford Shares Heartbreaking Tribute Message

YouTube star Landon Clifford has died at 19.

Landon’s wife Camryn, 19, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram confirming the news.

Landon spent six days in a coma after a brain injury, with Camryn confirming he’d donated “several organs to people in need all over the country.”

Landon and Camryn share two daughters: Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, who was born in May. The pair ran a popular YouTube series documenting their family life under the name “Cam&Fam”. They have over 1.29 million subscribers.

“He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was,” she continued. “Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for.”

Her message went on, “It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him.

“He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday.”

“He was meant to die old with me,” Camryn wrote. “Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel.”