Dorinda Medley Leaves ‘RHONY’ After Season 12: I ‘Tried To Make It Nice’

Dorinda Medley is closing the door on her “Real Housewives of New York” run.

Medley, 55, announced on Tuesday that she will depart “RHONY” at the conclusion of season 12. She has been a regular cast member since season 7.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to make it nice,” Medley wrote on Instagram. “But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself,” she continues. “About life and about women along the way.”

Her husband Richard H. Medley was a former Capitol Hill aide and adviser. He died on Nov. 16, 2011, in a New York City hospital.

Medley first appeared in season 4 of “RHONY”. Her final two appearances will be on Thursday, Sept. 3’s season 12 finale and a Bravo reunion show the week after.