‘Ammonite’ Trailer Digs Up A Romance Between Kate Winslet And Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet are unearthing romance in their new drama.

On Tuesday, the trailer debuted for the upcoming film “Ammonite”, which is set to screen as part of the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Written and directed by Francis Lee, the film stars Winslet as Mary Anning, a fossil hunter in the 1800s. Her life changes when a wealthy tourist asks her to look after his wife Charlotte, played by Ronan, who is suffering from what he calls melancholia.

Despite her initial reluctance, she soon connects with Charlotte and forms an intimate relationship.

The film also stars Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw.

“Ammonite” is set or release Nov. 13.