‘The West Wing’ Cast To Reunite To Encourage People To Vote In The 2020 Election

It’s good news for fans of “The West Wing”.

The cast and creators will reunite for the first time in nearly 20 years for a special HBO Max set, Variety reported.

The special, titled “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”, will debut this fall and is expected to be shot at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in early October.

The reunion will feature a theatrical staging of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season and will raise awareness for When We All Vote; a non-profit organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, which was founded to increase participation in U.S. elections.

Actors Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will be among those reprising their much-loved roles in the show for the upcoming special.

It will also feature a special message from Obama, and special guests.

“Tommy [Schlamme, exec producer] and I are incredibly excited to be getting ‘The West Wing’ cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” series creator Aaron Sorkin said.

“With ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote’, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains but also helps ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

“The West Wing”, which was set in the administration of fictional U.S. President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen), premiered in 1999 and ran for seven seasons.