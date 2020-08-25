Jon Voight Accused Of Slapping Actor Frank Whaley While Shooting ‘Ray Donovan’

Jon Voight might need to learn to keep his hands to himself.

The iconic actor provided voice-over for Monday night’s Republican National Convention, which prompted his “Ray Donovan” co-star Frank Whaley to share an unpleasant story about working together.

On Twitter, Whaley alleged that during shooting, when Voight could not keep up, he slapped his scene partner across the face.

Fuck Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/l7o2HQOxx9 — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 25, 2020

According to Whaley, Voight then denied slapping him, but an on-set photographer captured the moment.

“Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major d**k,” Whaley wrote.

Voight has not responded yet to the accusation.

Actor Dean Cain responded to Whaley on Twitter, cryptically suggesting Voight might have had good reason to slap him.