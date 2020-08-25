The Weeknd Says ‘My Dear Melancholy’ Was A ‘Cathartic Piece Of Art’

The Weeknd said all he had to on his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy.

The 30-year-old musician released the bite-sized project, which clocked in at a mere 21:50, in 2018.

“The reason why it was so short is like, I think I just had nothing else to say on this,” the Canadian singer told Esquire. “It was just like this cathartic piece of art. And yeah, it was short, because that’s all I had to say on this situation.”

“Yeah, of course,” he said when asked if writing the album’s songs helped him heal. “I mean, that would have sucked if I didn’t.”

Fans believe at least two segments of lyrics from the album are about the Weeknd’s exes.

“I hope you know this d**k is still an option… You were an equestrian, so ride it like a champion,” is allegedly about Bella Hadid; “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life” is rumoured to be directed at Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd also addressed some of his misogynistic lyrics, insisting “it’s definitely a character” he is playing.

“When you hear some of the drastic stuff, you can tell… I mean, that’s why it’s tricky, because it is me singing the words; it is my writing,” he continued. “It’s like you want people to feel a certain way. You want them to feel angry. You want them to feel sad. You want them to feel. It’s never, like, my intent to offend anybody.”

“I’m a writer. Sometimes I write a song and it’s not in my head. I’m writing it for someone else, but then I end up singing it,” he added. “I want to write a whole album for a female artist. I have a whole vision of The Weeknd. But I guess it’s like… it’s the same reason why I want to write for someone else?”